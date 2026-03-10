No Indian fatality in Saudi projectile incident: Embassy

Dubai, March 10: There was no Indian fatality in the projectile incident that struck a residential compound in Saudi Arabia, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said on Monday.

It added that an Indian national injured in the incident on Sunday is undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

In a social media post on Monday, the Saudi Civil Defence said, “…after completing all final procedures, it has been determined that the two fatalities are of Bangladeshi nationality, (11) injured persons of Bangladeshi nationality, and (1) injured person of Indian nationality.”

“It is a matter of relief that there has been no Indian fatality in the unfortunate incident at Al Kharj yesterday evening,” the mission said in a social media post.

The embassy said it has been in touch with the concerned Saudi authorities regarding the matter.

Counsellor (Community Welfare) Y Sabir visited Al-Kharj on Sunday night and met the injured Indian national involved in the incident, it said.