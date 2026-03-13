US hits Iran with intense strikes

Intense strikes hit Tehran and areas surrounding Iran’s capital, as Iran continued striking at neighboring Arab Gulf States.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump promised to “finish the job,” even as Iran is “virtually destroyed.” The first week of war cost the United States $11.3 billion, according to the Pentagon. The UN refugee agency says up to 3.2 million people in Iran have been displaced, and authorities in Lebanon say 800,000 have been forced from their homes as Israel’s military destroys buildings linked to Iran-backed Hezbollah militants.

More than 600 have been killed in Lebanon, as well as more than 1,300 in Iran and a dozen in Israel. At least even US soldiers have also died during the fighting.