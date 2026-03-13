Close Menu
Friday, March 13, 2026
Login / Register Subscribe
TOP STORIES

US hits Iran with intense strikes

NT BureauBy No Comments1 Min Read
🌐 Translate ▾
  • Tamil
  • Hindi
  • Malayalam
  • Kannada
  • Telugu
Intense strikes hit Tehran and areas surrounding Iran’s capital, as Iran continued striking at neighboring Arab Gulf States.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump promised to “finish the job,” even as Iran is “virtually destroyed.” The first week of war cost the United States $11.3 billion, according to the Pentagon. The UN refugee agency says up to 3.2 million people in Iran have been displaced, and authorities in Lebanon say 800,000 have been forced from their homes as Israel’s military destroys buildings linked to Iran-backed Hezbollah militants.
More than 600 have been killed in Lebanon, as well as more than 1,300 in Iran and a dozen in Israel. At least even US soldiers have also died during the fighting.
Share.

Related Posts

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments