Sasikala announces name of new political party ahead of polls

V.K. Sasikala has officially announced the name and symbol of her newly formed political party as she intensifies preparations for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The party has been named All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AIPTMMK), with its election symbol chosen as ‘Thennathoppu’ (coconut grove) — a representation Sasikala says stands for unity and a closely knit organisational structure. She said the party aims to function like a “joint family,” underscoring solidarity among its members.

Sasikala also confirmed that AIPTMMK plans to contest both the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry assembly elections, signalling her intent to build a new political presence in the region.

The announcement comes nearly three weeks after she unveiled the party’s flag, and marks a significant moment in the state’s political landscape as alliances and new formations take shape ahead of the polls.