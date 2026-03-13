CBI summons: Vijay to leave for Delhi tomorrow for questioning

Vijay, president of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is set to travel to New Delhi tomorrow to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the ongoing probe into the tragic Karur stampede that occurred during a political rally last year. The CBI has issued a fresh summons for Vijay’s appearance as part of its continuing investigation into the incident, which claimed 41 lives and left over 60 people injured.

The deadly stampede took place on September 27, 2025, during a large gathering addressed by Vijay in Karur district. Investigators have been examining crowd management and event preparations surrounding the rally, including factors such as delayed arrival and crowd surge dynamics. The probe was taken over by the CBI following a Supreme Court order and is being monitored by a panel headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi.

This will be Vijay’s third round of questioning by the federal agency after earlier appearances in January and another scheduled session, highlighting the seriousness of the investigation. Former DMK minister V. Senthil Balaji has also been summoned to appear before the CBI later this month. The case continues to attract significant political and public attention as authorities work to establish the causes and accountability related to the tragic incident.