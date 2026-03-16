Vijay Will Be a ‘Gainer’ If He Accepts AIADMK Leadership: Jayakumar

Senior leader of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and former minister D. Jayakumar on Monday said actor-politician Vijay would benefit politically if he accepted the leadership of the party, but warned that refusing such an opportunity could prove disadvantageous for him.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Jayakumar reiterated that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami had already clarified that there were no ongoing talks between the party and Vijay regarding any political arrangement.

However, Jayakumar said Vijay should understand the political implications if such a possibility arises. According to him, if the actor-politician were to accept the leadership of AIADMK and join hands with the party, it would make him a “gainer,” whereas declining such a move would make him a “loser.”

He added that the decision ultimately rests with Vijay, suggesting that the actor must determine what would be politically beneficial for him.

The remarks come amid continuing speculation in Tamil Nadu politics about the possible role of Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, in the run-up to the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election, where alliances and leadership equations remain a key talking point.

Recent reports have also indicated that Vijay’s camp has maintained that the party intends to pursue its own political path rather than align with major alliances.