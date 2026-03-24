AIADMK unveils manifesto loaded with freebies including free refrigerators

Chennai, March 24:

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has released an extensive election manifesto for the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, outlining 297 promises with a strong focus on welfare schemes and financial assistance.

The manifesto was unveiled by party General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who is also the NDA’s chief ministerial candidate, at the party headquarters in Chennai. The announcement comes just ahead of the launch of his statewide campaign, beginning in Mylapore.

Key Welfare Announcements

A headline promise in the manifesto is the distribution of free refrigerators to rice family ration cardholders, aimed at easing household responsibilities, particularly for homemakers.

Among the major financial commitments:

A one-time assistance of ₹10,000 per family to offset rising living costs

A monthly support of ₹2,000 for women heads of families under the Kula Vilakku Scheme

Free bus travel for men, extending an existing scheme for women

Provision of three free LPG cylinders annually for eligible households

The party also pledged to enhance social security measures by increasing pensions for senior citizens, widows, differently-abled persons, and other vulnerable groups from ₹1,200 to ₹2,000 per month.

Housing, Employment and Education

The manifesto promises housing support through the Amma Illam Scheme, including free concrete homes in rural areas and multi-storey apartments for the urban poor.

On employment:

Expansion of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act scheme from 100 to 150 days of work

Monthly assistance of ₹2,000 for unemployed graduates and ₹1,000 for those educated up to Class 12

In education, the party has committed to waiving student loans obtained from banks, providing relief to families burdened by educational expenses.

Support for Women and Workers

Key proposals targeting women include:

Subsidy of ₹25,000 for five lakh working women to purchase two-wheelers

Interest-free loans for minority women entrepreneurs

Additionally, the manifesto includes:

Loan waivers for differently-abled individuals and small traders

Subsidies for auto drivers to purchase new vehicles

Increased free electricity allocation for handloom and powerloom weavers

Farmers and Rural Economy

For the agricultural sector, the party has proposed:

Minimum Support Price (MSP) of ₹3,500 per quintal for paddy

₹4,500 per tonne as Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane

Waiver of crop loans from cooperative institutions

It also promises procurement support if market prices fall below MSP and uninterrupted three-phase electricity for irrigation. A State Agricultural Commission will be set up to address sectoral challenges and improve farmer incomes.

Fishermen and Traditional Sectors

Fisherfolk welfare measures include: Monthly pension of ₹2,500 for those above 65 years

Accident insurance of ₹25 lakh for families of deceased fishermen

Increase in fishing ban period assistance from ₹8,000 to ₹12,000

Special provisions have also been announced for traditional activities like Jallikattu, including compensation for fatalities and injuries.

Federal Rights and Fiscal Demands

On governance, the party emphasized strengthening state autonomy. It pledged to press the Union government for: Greater financial devolution to states

Inclusion of cesses and surcharges in the divisible tax pool

Protection of Tamil Nadu’s representation in constituency delimitation

The manifesto also calls for transferring key sectors such as education and healthcare from the Concurrent List to the State List.

Festive Benefits and Public Distribution

The party has promised annual benefits including:

₹1,000 cash along with Pongal gift hampers

Free sarees and dhotis during Deepavali

Additional essential commodities like pulses and cooking oil through ration shops

With a broad mix of welfare schemes, economic relief measures, and federal demands, the AIADMK manifesto aims to appeal to a wide cross-section of voters ahead of the crucial Assembly elections.