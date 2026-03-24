DMDK Bags 10 Seats for April 23 Polls in DMK Alliance

Chennai, Mar 24:

In a significant political development ahead of the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Tuesday night finalised a seat-sharing agreement with the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, marking the latter’s entry into the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA).

As per the agreement, the DMDK has been allotted 10 Assembly seats, making it the second-largest ally in the front after the Indian National Congress, which secured 28 seats following prolonged negotiations.

The pact was signed at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in the presence of Chief Minister and DMK President M. K. Stalin and DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth. The agreement comes hours after the DMK concluded talks with the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, allocating it eight seats, including six reserved constituencies.

The DMDK, founded by late actor-politician Vijayakanth, had recently aligned with the DMK-led front and was earlier accommodated with a Rajya Sabha seat, with party treasurer L.K. Sudeesh entering the Upper House. Tuesday’s agreement formalises its electoral role in the Assembly polls.