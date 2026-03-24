Kamal Haasan’s MNM Withdraws from 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls, Offers Unconditional Support to DMK

Chennai, Mar 24:

In a sudden political shift, Kamal Haasan, president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and Rajya Sabha MP, announced that his party will not contest the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Instead, MNM will extend unconditional support to the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA).

Kamal Haasan, who had allied with the DMK for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, said he stayed away from contesting then as well, offering outside support while expressing confidence in a massive victory for the DMK. “I will be present at the swearing-in ceremony,” he added.

During seat-sharing discussions with DMK President and Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, Kamal said that while the offer of seats and the proposal to contest on DMK’s popular ‘Rising Sun’ symbol were understandable, they were not acceptable to MNM. After consulting party office-bearers, he decided to withdraw from the polls to ensure the continuance of the DMK-led government. “Politics is not my business, but a duty,” he asserted.

Highlighting the political stakes in the state, Kamal noted that communal forces were exploring ways to capture Tamil Nadu, making the DMK-led coalition’s victory paramount. He also took a veiled dig at the BJP-led central government, saying that when Tamil Nadu’s rights were being gradually eroded and people’s welfare neglected, it was not the time to demand “my share” in seat allocations.

Kamal emphasized that his decision was not a sacrifice or selfish act, but a duty. “Elections are only a part of politics, not the end. There is no end in politics,” he said, underlining the importance of respecting MNM supporters’ sentiments. “This is not a sacrifice; it is a duty… Not selfishness, but patience,” he added.

He also praised M. K. Stalin and his son and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for the respect accorded to him and MNM during the discussions.

Reports indicate that MNM had initially requested 15 constituencies during seat-sharing talks, but the DMK offered only two seats, citing the entry of new parties into the alliance. The DMK also suggested MNM contest under its symbol, which Kamal found unacceptable. Despite this, he clarified that MNM’s withdrawal was aimed at ensuring the continuation of the current government, not as a response to the symbol or seat offers.

“This is a stand that has not been taken before in electoral politics,” Kamal said, asserting that MNM was sowing the seeds for a new political culture in Tamil Nadu. He added that supporting the formation of the DMK’s Dravidian Model 2.0 government was crucial for the growth and development of the state. Pointing to the sacrifices people make for their families, he said, “Tamil Nadu is my family, and I gave up the seats for its development.”