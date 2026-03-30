DMK fulfilled 404 election promises, Says Kanimozhi

Chennai, Mar 30:

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Monday asserted that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government has fulfilled 404 promises made during the previous Assembly elections.

Speaking during election-related engagements, Kanimozhi said the DMK stands out as a party that delivers on its commitments, adding that the government has implemented a majority of the assurances given to the people. She stressed that this track record has strengthened public trust in the party ahead of the upcoming polls.

Highlighting the party’s governance model, she noted that welfare schemes, social security measures and development initiatives have been rolled out effectively over the past five years. She also claimed that people are confident about the DMK’s ability to continue fulfilling its promises in the future.

Kanimozhi further said that the party’s election manifesto has always been people-centric and based on direct feedback from the public, reinforcing its credibility in delivering results.