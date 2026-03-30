Pak says it will host US-Iran talks

Islamabad, Mar 30:

Pakistan says it is ready to host “meaningful” talks to end the United States-Israeli war on Iran after diplomats from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkiye gathered in Islamabad in a bid to de-escalate the conflict.

The two-day talks in the Pakistani capital began on Sunday and are being led by Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, who said after the meeting that they had covered possible ways to bring an early and permanent end to the war in the ⁠region as well as potential US-Iran talks in Islamabad.

The foreign ministers advocated dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable pathway to prevent conflicts and to promote regional peace and harmony, he said in a video statement on X.

Pakistan will be honoured to host and facilitate meaningful talks between the two sides in coming days, for a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the ongoing conflict, Dar said.

It was not immediately clear if the US and Iran had agreed to attend any talks.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry also said in a statement that the ministers had discussed ways to enhance cooperation amid the ongoing conflict.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that he had a “detailed telephone conversation with my brother President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran earlier today, lasting over one hour”, as part of preparations for the Islamabad talks.