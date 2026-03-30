I won’t give anything for free: Seeman

Karaikudi, Mar 30:

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman slammed “freebie politics,” declaring that if his party comes to power, he will not allow voters to expect gifts or handouts in exchange for their support.

Speaking in Karaikudi, he said such practices undermine genuine governance and weaken democracy.

Seeman emphasized that real development lies in tackling poverty, unemployment, and inequality, not in distributing TVs, refrigerators, or cash during elections.

He urged voters to support leaders who earn trust through action, not giveaways, criticizing the existing political culture in Tamil Nadu for being driven by freebies rather than results.

The NTK chief’s remarks come amid a heated electoral debate, as other parties continue offering various welfare schemes and incentives ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.