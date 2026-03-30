Tamil Nadu polls: Nomination filing begins today

Chennai, Mar 30:

The race for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections officially began on Monday as nominations opened across the state, with two of the most high-profile figures—Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and actor-turned-politician Vijay—formally entering the contest.

M. K. Stalin, the incumbent Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president, filed his nomination papers from the Kolathur constituency.

Accompanied by senior party leaders and a contingent of supporters, Stalin completed the formalities amid tight security. Party workers gathered outside the election office to cheer the DMK chief, signaling the party’s strong local organizational presence.

Stalin’s nomination comes at a crucial juncture, with the DMK seeking re-election and aiming to consolidate its social welfare and development agenda under the “Dravidian Model 2.0.” Analysts suggest that Kolathur, a constituency with a mixed urban electorate, will serve as a key indicator of public sentiment ahead of the April 23 polling.

In a historic first, popular Tamil cinema actor Vijay has entered electoral politics by submitting his nomination from the Perambur constituency. The actor, who has long enjoyed mass appeal across demographics, received an enthusiastic reception from supporters and local party cadres.

His entry is widely seen as a game-changer, with speculation that his popularity may shift voter dynamics in a traditionally competitive constituency.

Vijay’s candidacy also marks a notable trend in Tamil Nadu politics, where film personalities have historically leveraged their public image to gain political influence.

Observers are keenly watching whether his celebrity appeal will translate into effective grassroots campaigning.

The Election Commission has set out clear guidelines for the nomination process. Candidates are allowed to be accompanied by a limited number of persons, and vehicle restrictions are in place to manage security and public order.

Additionally, the Suvidha online portal facilitates digital submission of nomination papers.

Scrutiny of nominations: April 7

Withdrawal deadline: April 9

Polling date: April 23

Counting and results: May 4

The nomination process is expected to attract multiple high-profile candidates across the state, setting the stage for an intense election campaign over the next few weeks.

With nominations now officially open, the countdown to one of Tamil Nadu’s most closely watched elections has begun.