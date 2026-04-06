KKR desperate for a win against Punjab Kings

Kolkata, Apr 6:

A beleaguered and increasingly rudderless Kolkata Knight Riders will need a strong turnaround to halt their poor start when they face an in-form Punjab Kings in their IPL clash here on Monday.

The three-time champions may point to the absence of frontline pacers Mustafizur Rahman, Harshit Rana, Akash Deep and Matheesha Pathirana for their early struggles, but the larger issue lies in a flawed team strategy that has left them staring at a third successive defeat.

The decision not to retain Shreyas Iyer, who led them to the 2024 title, raised eyebrows, and it has only looked worse in hindsight.

Iyer went on to vindicate himself by leading Punjab Kings to a runners-up finish in 2025, becoming the first captain to guide three different franchises — Delhi Capitals (2020), KKR (champions 2024) and PBKS (2025) — to the finals.

In contrast, KKR endured a forgettable campaign last season, finishing eighth for the first time since 2009.

Ajinkya Rahane, brought in as captain despite being out of favour in the T20 scheme of things, did silence critics to an extent by emerging as their leading run-getter. But the team’s thinking including the elevation of Abhishek Nayar as head coach in place of Chandrakant Pandit, has come under scrutiny.

Nayar was incidentally the coach of UP Warriorz in this year’s WPL in their bottom-placed finish.

The muddled strategy is most evident in their team combination.Despite having three top New Zealand players — Finn Allen, Tim Seifert and Rachin Ravindra — KKR have failed to utilise their resources effectively.

Allen has been the only one to get a look-in, while Seifert, the second-highest run-getter in the last T20 World Cup, and Ravindra, a proven spin-bowling all-rounder, continue to warm the bench.

Instead, KKR’s persistence with Sunil Narine — a franchise regular since 2012 — despite his diminishing returns, has raised questions.

The situation is further complicated by the inclusion of all-rounder Cameron Green, who has been restricted from bowling by Cricket Australia, leaving the side with two overseas players not fully contributing.

Add to that the presence of Rovman Powell, another proven T20 performer, on the sidelines, and KKR’s selection calls appear increasingly baffling. Even their high-profile support staff — Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo and Andre Russell — has not been able to provide clarity, making one ponder who is actually calling the shots at KKR? While their bowling was expected to be a concern, the batting has fared no better.

Rahane’s move to promote himself to open has yielded mixed results, and the lineup looks thin beyond No. 5.

In their first home match, they were bowled out for 161 in just 16 overs while chasing 227 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on a freeflowing Eden.

The lower middle order, comprising Ramandeep Singh and Anukul Roy, lacks the firepower, while Narine has been pushed down to No. 8, reflecting the lack of a settled plan.

In stark contrast, Punjab Kings have everything going their way.Led by Iyer, who knows the Eden conditions well, they come into the match with two wins in two matches.Young Cooper Connolly has been a revelation at No. 3 with 108 runs from two matches, while Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh have provided explosive starts.