Airstrike hits building near Iran’s capital

Tehran, Apr 6:

An airstrike early Monday struck a residential building in a city southwest of Iran’s capital, Tehran, killing at least 13 people, Iranian media reported.

The semiofficial Fars news agency and Nour News reported the strike near Eslamshar.

It wasn’t clear why the building had been struck.

Neither Israel nor the United States claimed the strikes early Monday, but they came after US President Donald Trump issued a profanity-laced threat to Iran that it must reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, two power generation units in Kuwait have shut down after an Iranian drone attack on two power and water desalination plants, a spokesperson of Kuwait’s Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Ministry said.

According to the statement issued by the ministry, no casualties were reported in the incident. Spokesperson Fatima Abbas Jawhar Hayat affirmed, “Technical and emergency teams have commenced their work according to approved emergency plans, in coordination with relevant authorities, to ensure the safety and stability of the electricity and water systems, which are of paramount importance.

All technical teams are working around the clock to guarantee the continuity of services.” This follows a drone attack, which triggered a fire at Kuwait’s Shuwaikh Oil Sector Complex, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday, citing Kuwaiti state media. Emergency services were immediately deployed to the site following the strike. According to the state news agency KUNA, there were “no injuries” reported as a direct result of the explosion or the subsequent blaze. In its coverage of the escalating situation, Al Jazeera indicated that “firefighting and emergency teams are responding to the incident” to contain the flames and prevent further damage to the critical energy infrastructure.