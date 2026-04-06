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Officials deny Trump hospital rumours

The White House has pushed back against widespread online speculation that President Donald Trump was hospitalised, calling the claims false after rumours spread rapidly across social media following a routine press “lid”.
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Washington,  Apr 6:

The White House has pushed back against widespread online speculation that President Donald Trump was hospitalised, calling the claims false after rumours spread rapidly across social media following a routine press “lid”.

The speculation began after the White House announced a travel and photo “lid” at 11 a.m. ET Saturday, signalling no further public appearances for the day. Posts on X suggested Trump had been taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, amplified by a widely shared motorcade video.

However, fact-checks and subsequent reporting indicated the footage was from 2024, when Trump was released from a hospital in Butler, Pennsylvania, after being shot.

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