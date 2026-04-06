Officials deny Trump hospital rumours

Washington, Apr 6:

The White House has pushed back against widespread online speculation that President Donald Trump was hospitalised, calling the claims false after rumours spread rapidly across social media following a routine press “lid”.

The speculation began after the White House announced a travel and photo “lid” at 11 a.m. ET Saturday, signalling no further public appearances for the day. Posts on X suggested Trump had been taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, amplified by a widely shared motorcade video.

However, fact-checks and subsequent reporting indicated the footage was from 2024, when Trump was released from a hospital in Butler, Pennsylvania, after being shot.