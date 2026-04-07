Bhuvneshwar first pacer to bag 200 IPL wickets

Bengaluru, Apr 7:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar etched his name in the record books by becoming the first pace bowler to claim 200 wickets in the Indian Premier League, reaching the landmark in a match-winning performance for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Chennai Super Kings.

The seasoned seamer returned figures of 3 for 41 to play a key role in RCB’s 41-run victory, marking the milestone at the very franchise where his IPL journey began back in 2009. With this feat, Bhuvneshwar now has 202 wickets from 192 innings, placing him second on the all-time list behind Yuzvendra Chahal.

Over the years, Bhuvneshwar has built a reputation for consistency in a format often dominated by batters, highlighted by his back-to-back Purple Cap wins in 2016 and 2017 — a record unmatched by any other bowler.

Reflecting on the achievement, the 36-year-old expressed satisfaction at being rewarded for years of effort, calling the IPL a significant part of his career. He also described reaching the milestone with RCB as a “full-circle moment,” given that his journey in the league began with the same franchise.

Speaking about the evolving demands of T20 cricket, Bhuvneshwar emphasised the importance of adaptability, noting that modern-day bowling is as much about innovation and reading conditions as it is about skill.

On the match itself, he admitted the pitch offered mixed assistance.