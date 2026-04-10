ECI Replaces Chennai Police Commissioner Arun with Abhin Dinesh Modak Ahead of Polls

Chennai, Apr 10:

In a significant administrative move ahead of the April 23 Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday directed the Tamil Nadu government to remove Chennai City Police Commissioner A Arun and immediately appoint Abhin Dinesh Modak as his replacement.

The directive was issued by ECI Secretary Lata Tripathi to the state’s Chief Secretary, as part of preparations for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections. The Commission has instructed that a compliance report confirming Modak’s assumption of charge be submitted by 11 am on Saturday.

According to the ECI’s order, the outgoing commissioner will not be assigned any election-related responsibilities until the completion of the electoral process. This measure aligns with the Commission’s broader effort to maintain neutrality and ensure a level playing field during the polls.

Abhin Dinesh Modak will now be responsible for overseeing law and order in Chennai during a crucial phase marked by intensified election campaigning and strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct.