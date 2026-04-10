Revamped childline centre at Villivakkam railway station

Chennai, Apr 10:

A newly upgraded Childline centre has been inaugurated at Villivakkam Railway Station in Chennai, aimed at strengthening safety and support systems for children in distress. The initiative is part of ongoing efforts to enhance child protection services at major transit points.

Operating under the nationwide Childline 1098 helpline, the centre provides emergency assistance to children in need of care and protection. Railway stations like Villivakkam often serve as critical locations for identifying runaway children, tracing missing minors, and rescuing children in vulnerable situations.

The revamped facility is equipped to improve rescue operations and provide timely assistance. Officials have upgraded infrastructure and coordination mechanisms to ensure efficient handling of cases, enabling faster intervention, better monitoring, and effective rehabilitation.

Authorities expect that the upgraded centre will serve as a model for child safety initiatives at transit hubs across the city, ensuring vulnerable children receive the care and protection they require promptly.