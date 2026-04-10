Get 5% property tax discount for early payment: GCC

Chennai, Apr 10:

The Greater Chennai Corporation has announced a 5% discount on property tax for residents who pay the first half of the financial year 2026–27 in advance.

The initiative aims to encourage timely payments while offering financial relief to property owners across the city.

Property owners can avail of the discount by paying their taxes on or before April 30, 2026. Payments made after this deadline will not qualify for the rebate and may attract penalties.

To make the payment process convenient, the Corporation has provided multiple options. Residents can pay online through the official portal, via QR code on WhatsApp, at e-Seva or Common Service Centres, or directly at Corporation offices.

Early payment not only allows residents to save 5% on their tax amount, but also helps them avoid late payment penalties. The Corporation emphasizes that the discount applies only to the first half-year property tax, so timely action is essential to take full advantage of the offer.

The move is part of the Corporation’s efforts to improve compliance, streamline revenue collection, and provide citizens with flexible and hassle-free payment options.