Schools to reopen June 1; Summer vacation from April 17

Chennai, Apr 10:

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has announced the schedule for the end of the current academic year and the start of the 2026-27 session.

Government and aided schools will close for summer vacation on April 17, following the last working day on April 16. The new academic year will begin on June 1, 2026.

The notification issued on Thursday also outlined preparatory responsibilities for school staff. Teachers are expected to report early to complete administrative and academic arrangements to ensure readiness for the new session. All evaluation work and student records must be finalized before the vacation.

School authorities are instructed to maintain infrastructure and implement safety measures during the holiday period. Additionally, teachers and district-level officials are to finish exam-related duties, assist with preparatory activities, monitor compliance, and ensure that all reopening arrangements are completed on schedule.

This advance planning aims to guarantee a smooth and well-organized start to the new academic year for students and staff alike.