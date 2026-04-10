Modi to hold major roadshow in Nagercoil on April 15

Chennai, Apr 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lead a high-profile roadshow in Nagercoil on April 15, 2026, as part of the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) campaign for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The event is expected to draw significant crowds and serve as a key rallying point for party supporters in the region.

According to party sources, the roadshow route will stretch from Vepamoodu Junction to the Vadassery MGR Statue, passing through central areas of the city. Large gatherings of party workers and local residents are anticipated along the route, as preparations are made to ensure a smooth event. The exact time of the Prime Minister’s arrival has not been officially announced.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have confirmed that cadres from six Assembly constituencies in Kanniyakumari district will participate in the rally. In addition, members of NDA alliance parties are expected to join in large numbers, signalling a massive mobilisation effort ahead of the elections.

The roadshow is intended to strengthen support for NDA candidates in the region, energise party workers, and create visibility ahead of polling. Officials and party organisers are working to ensure that the event is executed efficiently, with a strong emphasis on public engagement and safety.

This visit by the Prime Minister underscores the strategic importance of Kanniyakumari district in the ongoing electoral contest, as political parties intensify campaigns across Tamil Nadu.