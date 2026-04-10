Polls: Assam records 85.17% voter turnout

Guwahati, Apr 10:

Polling for the Assam Legislative Assembly 2026 concluded successfully Thursday in a peaceful manner.

Assam has recorded an overall voter turnout of 85.17%. Despite adverse weather conditions in certain areas, long queues were observed at several polling stations. This marks the highest voter turnout recorded in the last four Assembly elections in the State. Among the districts, South Salmara-Mankachar recorded the highest turnout at 95.13%, while West Karbi Anglong registered the lowest at 74.31%. At the constituency level, Sirjangram Assembly Constituency in Bongaigaon district recorded the highest polling of 95.49%.

In Jalukbari, the constituency represented by Senior BJP Leader and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a turnout of 81.54% was recorded. He is contesting against Bidisa Neog of the Indian National Congress. Another closely watched seat is Dispur, where Congress candidate Mira Borthakur and BJP candidate Prodyut Bordoloi are in the fray. The constituency recorded 74.45% polling. Jorhat is witnessing a high-profile triangular contest involving Gaurav Gogoi of the Congress, Hitendra Nath Goswami of the BJP, and the Aam Aadmi Party. The constituency recorded 78.26% voting. Overall, the polling process across Assam remained peaceful and well-managed, with a high voter turnout reflecting strong democratic participation.