Record voter turnout in Puducherry, 89.78% cast their votes

Puducherry, Apr 10:

Puducherry has scripted history by recording the highest-ever voter turnout in its Assembly elections, reflecting an exceptional display of democratic participation across the Union Territory. The Union Territory has recorded an overall voter turnout of 89.78%, surpassing all previous records. The earlier highest turnout was registered in 2011, when 85.57% of voters exercised their franchise.

Since its first Assembly elections in 1964, Puducherry has maintained a consistently strong record in voter participation. Over the years, voter turnout has crossed the 80% mark in eight out of the fifteen Assembly elections held so far. The turnout of nearly 90% recorded this year has taken that electoral performance to a new high, setting fresh benchmarks. Among constituencies, Uussudu recorded the highest turnout at 94.0%, while Mahe reported the lowest at 77.41%.

Following the conclusion of polling, the used Electronic Voting Machines have been sealed and are being moved to strong rooms set up at six centres across Puducherry. Three-tier security has been put in place for their safe custody, involving the Central Armed Police Forces, Puducherry Armed Police, and the Puducherry Civil Police.