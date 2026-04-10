Keralam election: Voter turnout crosses 78%

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 10:

Kerala recorded a 78.23% voter turnout in the Assembly elections held on Thursday, April 9, 2026, following a short but intense campaign period. According to the Election Commission of India (EC), 80.86% of female voters, 75.01% of male voters, and 57.04% of transgender voters cast their ballots across the State.

This turnout is higher than that of the 2021 Assembly elections and marks the highest participation since the 1987 polls, which recorded 80.54%. However, it fell short of the EC’s target of 85% turnout.

Kerala’s voters will now wait until May 4, 2026, when counting begins and results are declared for all 140 Assembly constituencies.