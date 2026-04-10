Stalin Takes Campaign to Chennai Metro, Connects with Commuters

Chennai, Apr 10:

In a unique outreach effort ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin travelled by Chennai Metro Rail to directly interact with the public and seek votes. The move is being seen as part of the DMK’s people-centric campaign strategy, aimed at reaching urban voters in an informal and accessible manner.

During the metro journey, Stalin mingled with passengers, greeted commuters, and engaged in brief conversations, highlighting his government’s welfare measures and development initiatives. The Chief Minister’s decision to use public transport for campaigning drew attention, as it contrasted with conventional large-scale political rallies and roadshows.

The metro ride campaign also aligns with the DMK’s broader grassroots outreach efforts in the run-up to the elections. The party has been focusing on direct voter engagement through door-to-door canvassing and innovative public interactions, reinforcing its narrative of being a government that stays connected with the people.