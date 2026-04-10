Close Menu
Friday, April 10, 2026
Login / Register Subscribe
Tamilnadu Election

Stalin Takes Campaign to Chennai Metro, Connects with Commuters

NT BureauBy No Comments
🌐 Translate ▾
  • Tamil
  • Hindi
  • Malayalam
  • Kannada
  • Telugu

Chennai, Apr 10:

In a unique outreach effort ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin travelled by Chennai Metro Rail to directly interact with the public and seek votes. The move is being seen as part of the DMK’s people-centric campaign strategy, aimed at reaching urban voters in an informal and accessible manner.

During the metro journey, Stalin mingled with passengers, greeted commuters, and engaged in brief conversations, highlighting his government’s welfare measures and development initiatives. The Chief Minister’s decision to use public transport for campaigning drew attention, as it contrasted with conventional large-scale political rallies and roadshows.

The metro ride campaign also aligns with the DMK’s broader grassroots outreach efforts in the run-up to the elections. The party has been focusing on direct voter engagement through door-to-door canvassing and innovative public interactions, reinforcing its narrative of being a government that stays connected with the people.

Share.

Related Posts

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments