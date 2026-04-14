Aadhav Arjuna alleges ₹10,000 cash-for-votes by DMK

Chennai, Apr 14:

Chennai: Aadhav Arjuna, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate from Villivakkam, has alleged that cash is being distributed to voters by the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam ahead of the Assembly elections.

According to a report, Arjuna has submitted a formal complaint to election authorities, claiming that ₹10,000 is being given to voters in his constituency to influence the electoral outcome.

He urged officials to take immediate action to curb what he described as electoral malpractice and ensure a level playing field during the ongoing campaign. The complaint comes at a time when campaigning has intensified across Tamil Nadu ahead of the April 23 polls.

The allegation adds to a growing chorus of charges and counter-charges among political parties in the State, with rival camps frequently accusing each other of attempting to sway voters through inducements.

With the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election entering a crucial phase, such complaints are likely to heighten scrutiny by the Election Commission and enforcement agencies to ensure adherence to the Model Code of Conduct.