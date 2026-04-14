Annamalai rejects ‘AIADMK mask’ charge against him

Chennai, Apr 14:

Senior BJP leader K. Annamalai has pushed back against criticism that the BJP is functioning under the cover of the AIADMK, asserting that there is “no need to wear any mask” in Tamil Nadu politics.

Responding to allegations—primarily from DMK leaders—that the BJP is attempting to enter the State “wearing an AIADMK mask”, Annamalai dismissed the charge and maintained that the party is operating transparently as part of the alliance. The remarks come amid an intensifying political war of words ahead of the April 23 Assembly elections.

The controversy stems from repeated accusations by DMK leaders, including Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, who have claimed that the BJP is trying to gain a foothold in the State through its tie-up with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Hitting back, Annamalai underlined that the alliance between the BJP and AIADMK is open and politically driven, not something that needs to be concealed. He signalled that the NDA combine is focused on defeating the ruling DMK rather than engaging in what he termed “unnecessary narratives”.

The BJP-AIADMK alliance, revived ahead of the 2026 elections after a brief split, has been marked by intense negotiations and political friction, particularly over seat-sharing and leadership dynamics.

With both camps sharpening their rhetoric, the “mask” remark has become a key talking point in the campaign, reflecting the broader ideological battle between the DMK and the NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu.