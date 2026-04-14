Udhayanidhi attacks AIADMK-BJP alliance, calls it ‘retrogressive’

Chennai, Apr 14:

Udhayanidhi Stalin launched a sharp attack on the AIADMK-BJP alliance, warning that bringing it to power would push Tamil Nadu into a “retrogressive” phase.

Addressing an election campaign in Villupuram, the DMK leader urged voters to reject the opposition combine and instead back the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance to sustain the state’s growth trajectory. He appealed to the electorate to decisively defeat the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and its ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in the April 23 Assembly polls.

In a strongly worded pitch, he called on people to “prove” that the AIADMK and BJP have no place in Tamil Nadu politics and to “annihilate” them electorally, while choosing the DMK combine to continue development initiatives in the state.

Udhayanidhi also accused the opposition of attempting to derail key welfare measures, including schemes benefiting women, and reiterated that the DMK government would expand social welfare programmes if returned to power.

The remarks come amid an intensifying war of words between the DMK and the AIADMK-led front ahead of the high-stakes Assembly elections, with both sides trading sharp political attacks over governance, ideology and alliance politics.