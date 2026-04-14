Buoyant CSK eye momentum as struggling KKR seek revival in IPL clash tonight

Chennai, Apr 13:

Buoyant Chennai Super Kings (CSK), back to winning ways after a string of losses, will take on a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a crucial IPL contest at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium tonight.

What once looked like a clash between two bottom-placed sides has now tilted slightly in favour of CSK, who snapped their losing streak with a commanding win in their previous outing. Riding on home advantage and the backing of the passionate “Yellow Brigade”, CSK will aim to build on the momentum and climb further up the points table.

The spotlight will once again be on Sanju Samson, whose return to form with a sublime century has provided stability at the top. Youngster Ayush Mhatre has also impressed with consistent performances, while skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad will be keen to shake off a string of low scores and lead from the front.

CSK’s middle order, featuring the likes of Sarfraz Khan and Shivam Dube, has shown promise but is yet to fire collectively. The possible return of Dewald Brevis adds depth and firepower to the batting unit. On the bowling front, Jamie Overton’s four-wicket haul in the previous match has boosted confidence, while youngsters like Gurjapneet Singh have made an immediate impact. However, consistency from Khaleel Ahmed and Anshul Kamboj remains key.

For KKR, led by Ajinkya Rahane, the story has been one of missed opportunities. Despite flashes of brilliance, they have struggled to close out games, including a dramatic collapse in their previous outing where victory slipped from a commanding position.

Batting contributions from Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Finn Allen, Cameron Green and Rinku Singh have been encouraging but lack of big scores has hurt their cause. In the bowling department, Vaibhav Arora will look to bounce back after a tough outing in the death overs.

KKR had nearly sealed victory in their last match before a stunning late assault turned the game on its head, exposing their frailties under pressure. As they take the field tonight, the former champions will be desperate to overcome those scars and register their first win of the season.

With CSK aiming to sustain their resurgence and KKR fighting to stay alive in the competition, an intense contest is on the cards under the Chepauk lights.