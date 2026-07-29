Secretariat staff oppose CM office shift to NKM

Chennai, July 29:

The Tamil Nadu Secretariat Association has opposed the proposed relocation of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) to the Namakkal Kavignar Maligai (NKM), warning that the move could disrupt key administrative functions and impact Budget preparations.

In a statement, the association said several sections of departments such as Commercial Taxes, Home, and Registration are currently functioning on the second and third floors of the 10-storey building, while the top floor is proposed to be converted into the CMO.

“Due to this shift, the sections of these departments will be relocated to conference halls and dining halls on various floors. This is not acceptable,” the association said. It also opposed the proposal to shift the entire Home Department to the present CMO premises, citing severe space constraints.

The association alleged that the Public Department, responsible for maintaining the Secretariat, had not consulted its office-bearers before taking a decision on the proposed relocation at NKM.

Expressing concern over the timing, the association said the sudden shifting of offices could hamper preparatory work for the State Budget. It urged the government to ensure adequate infrastructure, workspace, and safety measures for officials and staff before proceeding with any relocation.

The issue has raised concerns among Secretariat employees over administrative efficiency and working conditions, particularly during crucial periods such as Budget planning.