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Tuesday, April 14, 2026
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CHENNAI

Chennai to conduct three-day postal voting for senior citizens

Ahead of the Assembly elections, the Chennai District Election Officer has announced a three-day postal voting exercise to facilitate voting for vulnerable sections.
NT BureauBy No Comments
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Chennai, Apr 14:

Ahead of the Assembly elections, the Chennai District Election Officer has announced a three-day postal voting exercise to facilitate voting for vulnerable sections.

Postal voting will be held on April 16, 17 and 18 across all 16 constituencies in Chennai. The special arrangement is aimed at senior citizens aged 85 and above and persons with disabilities (PwDs), enabling them to cast their votes from the comfort of their homes.

As part of the initiative, election officials will visit eligible voters directly, ensuring a smooth, safe and inclusive voting process.

The move is intended to improve voter participation among those who may find it difficult to travel to polling booths, while also upholding accessibility and convenience in the electoral process.

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