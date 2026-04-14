IMD warns of soaring temperatures, heatwave likely in TN

Chennai, Apr 14:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has cautioned that summer temperatures across Tamil Nadu are set to rise sharply, with mercury levels likely to touch 106°F (41°C) in the coming weeks. Heatwave conditions are expected to intensify during May.

The impact is expected to be more pronounced in Chennai and northern districts due to a delayed sea breeze, which typically provides some relief. Meteorological data indicates that April temperatures in recent years have consistently remained high, often crossing 102°F to 105°F.

Experts note that as the sun shifts northward, heat levels naturally intensify during May and June, coinciding with the Agni Nakshatram (Kathiri Veyil) period—traditionally known for extreme summer conditions in the State.

Till April 17, temperatures are expected to remain 2–3°C above normal, with humidity levels ranging from 66% to 80%, further increasing discomfort. Interior districts such as Vellore and Karur have already recorded temperatures close to 105°F, while Chennai is likely to witness a further rise after April 15.

The IMD has also indicated that Tamil Nadu could experience around six days of heatwave conditions in May, which may disrupt normal life and daily activities.

Residents have been advised to stay well hydrated, avoid outdoor exposure during peak afternoon hours, and take necessary precautions to cope with the rising heat.