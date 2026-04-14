Tamil New Year celebrated with fervour in Chennai

Chennai, Apr 14:

The Tamil New Year, celebrated as Puthandu, is being observed with traditional fervour and spiritual devotion across Chennai today, as families usher in the new year with prayers, rituals and festive feasts.

From the early hours of the morning, households wore a festive look with entrances adorned with kolams and mango leaf festoons. Families began the day with the auspicious “Kanni” ritual, arranging fruits, flowers, gold and mirrors, symbolising prosperity and positivity for the year ahead.

Temples across the city witnessed a steady stream of devotees. Special poojas, abhishekams and archanas were performed in major shrines, including Kapaleeshwarar Temple and Ashtalakshmi Temple, where long queues formed as people sought divine blessings for health and prosperity.

“The temple visit on Puthandu is a must for our family. It gives a sense of peace and a fresh beginning,” said Meenakshi, a resident of Mylapore, after offering prayers at Kapaleeshwarar Temple.

In homes, elaborate meals are prepared, featuring a traditional spread that included mango pachadi—a symbolic dish combining sweet, sour and bitter flavours, representing the varied experiences of life.

Families gather to share festive lunches, strengthening bonds and celebrating togetherness.

“We prepare a full feast every year. It’s the one day when the entire family sits together without any rush,” said Raghavan, a resident of Anna Nagar.

Despite the rising summer heat, the festive spirit remained undeterred, with markets bustling over the past few days as people purchased flowers, fruits and new clothes for the occasion.

Across Tamil Nadu, similar scenes played out as temples conducted special rituals and communities came together in celebration, marking the beginning of a new Tamil year with hope, devotion and cultural pride.