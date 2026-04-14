TN polls: Chennai’s middle class emerges as key election force

Chennai, Apr 14:

As the Assembly election campaign gathers pace, the urban middle class in Chennai is emerging as a decisive voting bloc, with salaried professionals, IT employees and apartment residents shaping the political narrative across key neighbourhoods.

From the IT corridor of Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) to residential hubs like Velachery and Anna Nagar, voters are increasingly focused on everyday civic concerns rather than broad ideological debates. Issues such as traffic congestion, metro rail expansion, rising property taxes and the cost of living dominate conversations in gated communities and office spaces alike.

“There is development, but commuting is still a nightmare. We spend hours on the road daily,” said Karthik Raman, an IT professional based in OMR. “We want solutions, not just promises.”

Political parties have taken note. The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is highlighting its infrastructure push, including ongoing metro rail expansion and urban welfare schemes, projecting continuity and long-term planning. In contrast, the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is targeting what it calls gaps in execution, promising better traffic management, reduced tax burdens and improved civic services.

Apartment associations, in particular, have become informal forums for political discussion. Concerns over property tax revisions and maintenance costs have struck a chord among homeowners.

“Middle-class families are feeling the pinch. Groceries, school fees, electricity—everything has gone up,” said Lakshmi Narayanan, a resident of Anna Nagar. “We are looking for a government that understands our financial stress.”

Metro connectivity is another major factor influencing voter sentiment. While many welcome the expansion plans, delays and last-mile connectivity issues remain sticking points.

With high literacy levels and access to information, Chennai’s urban voters are seen as more discerning and less swayed by rhetoric. Political analysts note that this segment could play a crucial swing role, especially in closely contested constituencies.

As polling day approaches, parties are intensifying outreach in apartments and residential clusters, aware that in a tight race, the voice of Chennai’s middle class could well determine the final outcome.