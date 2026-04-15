Ukraine signs defence deal with Germany

Berlin, Apr 15:

Ukraine and Germany have agreed to deepen defence cooperation, including plans for joint production of advanced drones and other battle-tested military systems, as Kyiv continues to resist Russia’s invasion.

Speaking in Berlin, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine has proposed a bilateral deal covering drones, missiles, software, and modern defence technologies, with both sides now beginning concrete work on the initiative.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reaffirmed strong support for Ukraine, calling Germany’s commitment a clear signal to Russia and pledging continued assistance.

Ukrainian officials said the two countries have also agreed on a broader defence package worth around €4 billion, which could strengthen Ukraine’s air defence, including the potential procurement of additional Patriot missile systems.

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine has the capacity to produce significantly more military equipment but lacks sufficient funding. He urged faster access to European Union financial support, including a proposed €90 billion loan.

Germany also highlighted the urgency of securing these funds. Beyond industrial cooperation, discussions included manpower challenges, with Germany indicating support for measures to facilitate the return of Ukrainian men of military age. The war continues to strain Ukraine’s military, even as it relies heavily on Western intelligence and advanced weaponry.