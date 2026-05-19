TVS Venu to acquire stke in Jana Small Finance Bank

Chennai, May 19:

Sudarshan Venu has announced that TVS Venu will acquire up to a 9.9% stake in Jana Small Finance Bank through a mix of primary warrants and secondary share purchases, subject to regulatory approvals. Around 4.9% of the stake will be held by TVS Motor Company.

The investment builds on TVS Group’s strong presence in financial services through TVS Credit Services and its recent move to acquire PGIM India Asset Management. The partnership is expected to enable collaboration across financial services and support long-term growth.

Jana Small Finance Bank, which serves over 12 million customers through 822 outlets across 23 states and 2 Union Territories, has a strong footprint in retail and MSME banking. With advances and deposits exceeding ₹35,000 crore each, the bank offers a solid platform for expansion in India’s credit and savings market.

Sudarshan Venu said the investment aligns with the group’s long-term vision to strengthen India’s financial ecosystem and support high-quality institutions catering to the country’s growing financial needs. The deal will be completed after necessary approvals and customary conditions are met.