MAGGI campaign celebrates TN’s local flavour

Chennai, May 1:

MAGGI has launched its ‘MAGGI Ready Family Jolly’ (MRFJ) campaign in Tamil Nadu, celebrating the state’s vibrant culture and everyday moments of joy.

The out-of-home campaign captures the essence of local life—from street food and terrace banter to cultural traditions—through relatable and city-specific messaging.

As part of the initiative, Nestlé India is rolling out the campaign across major cities including Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Vellore. Each location features contextual creatives designed to reflect the unique identity and language of the city.

The campaign, which has evolved over the past three years, aims to strengthen MAGGI’s connection with consumers by blending local insights with storytelling, reinforcing its presence in everyday moments that bring people together.