CM Vijay flags off 40 new vehicles worth ₹2.90 cr, Takes test drive

Chennai, May 20:

C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday launched a fleet of 40 new vehicles worth ₹2.90 crore to strengthen public service delivery in the state.

As part of the launch, the Chief Minister personally test-drove one of the newly inducted vehicles, highlighting the government’s focus on improving grassroots-level mobility and emergency response capabilities.

The vehicles are expected to enhance operational efficiency across departments, particularly in rural and welfare services, ensuring faster outreach and better service delivery to citizens.

Officials said the initiative is part of the government’s broader push to upgrade infrastructure and public service systems, with an emphasis on accessibility, reliability, and timely response across Tamil Nadu.