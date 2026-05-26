Karuppu storms past ₹130 cr in Tamil Nadu

Suriya’s latest blockbuster Karuppu has created history at the Tamil Nadu box office, crossing a massive ₹130 crore mark and setting an all-time record in the state for the actor.

The film has witnessed an exceptional theatrical run, with packed houses and strong repeat audience turnout driving its collections. Industry trackers note that Karuppu has outperformed Suriya’s previous releases by a significant margin, establishing it as his biggest success in Tamil Nadu to date.

The milestone reflects the film’s widespread appeal across urban and rural centres alike, with its content, performances, and mass elements striking a chord with audiences. The strong word-of-mouth and sustained occupancy have played a key role in maintaining momentum even weeks after release.

Trade analysts believe Karuppu’s performance signals a resurgence of big-ticket theatrical successes in Tamil cinema, reinforcing Suriya’s star power and market dominance.

With no major slowdown in collections yet, the film is expected to continue its impressive run, potentially setting even higher benchmarks in the coming days.