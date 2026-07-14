CM Vijay sanctions ₹3 cr projects for Perambur

Chennai, July 14:

Chief Minister and Perambur MLS C. Joseph Vijay has proposed a series of welfare and infrastructure projects worth ₹3 crore for the Perambur Assembly constituency under his MLA Constituency Development Fund, aiming to boost civic amenities and public welfare.

In a letter to Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Samiran, the Chief Minister outlined plans focusing on women’s safety and urban infrastructure. The proposal includes constructing six modern bus shelters at key locations such as Erukkancheri High Road, SIDCO Nagar and Vyasarpadi, at a cost of ₹50 lakh. These shelters will feature CCTV surveillance, Wi-Fi connectivity and 24×7 monitoring linked to a central control room.

Sports and youth development have also been prioritised. A sports complex will be established at Mayor Krishnamoorthy Nagar for ₹50 lakh, while ₹25 lakh has been allocated to upgrade facilities at Dr Ambedkar Arts College, including improvements for basketball, cricket and kabaddi.

Healthcare and community welfare form another major component of the plan. A dialysis unit will be set up in Sathyamoorthy Nagar at ₹50 lakh, alongside ₹25 lakh for a temporary rest facility for workers. Additionally, ₹50 lakh each has been earmarked for a library and education centre at Ambedkar College and for procuring essential equipment for anganwadis in the constituency.

Commissioner Samiran confirmed that steps will be taken to initiate the projects immediately, ensuring swift implementation across the constituency.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister on Monday launched the statewide distribution of 73,000 new smart ration cards from Perambur. He handed over cards to beneficiaries and inspected a fair price shop to review operations.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister P. Venkataramanan stated that all approved ration cards would be distributed within two weeks, with district administrations instructed to expedite the process. He also noted that the government is exploring advanced authentication methods such as iris and facial recognition, in addition to fingerprint verification, to streamline the distribution of essential commodities.

Beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister after receiving their new smart ration cards.