CM Vijay Unveils ₹139 Crore Healthcare Projects, Launches ‘Nalam TN’ Digital Platform

Chennai, July 14:

C. Joseph Vijay on Tuesday inaugurated healthcare infrastructure projects worth ₹139 crore across Tamil Nadu and launched “Nalam TN,” an integrated digital platform aimed at improving public access to government healthcare services.

The event, held at Presidency College, was organised by the State Health and Family Welfare Department and attended by senior officials, healthcare professionals and newly recruited medical staff. The initiative marks a significant push by the government to strengthen healthcare delivery through both infrastructure expansion and digital integration.

The newly inaugurated projects include medical buildings constructed at a total cost of ₹139 crore across government medical college hospitals, district hospitals and primary health centres. These facilities are expected to enhance patient care by improving infrastructure, increasing capacity and ensuring better access to quality treatment, particularly in underserved areas.

In a major boost to the healthcare workforce, the Chief Minister handed over appointment orders to 751 Assistant Medical Officers and 1,393 Health Inspectors selected through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). Officials said the recruitment would help fill critical vacancies and improve both curative and preventive healthcare services across the State.

A key highlight of the event was the launch of “Nalam TN,” a unified online platform designed to bring multiple government healthcare services under a single digital interface. The portal aims to simplify access for patients, improve coordination with hospitals and introduce transparency in healthcare-related processes. It also includes a feature enabling individuals and organisations to make direct contributions to government hospitals through a monitored system.

The launch builds on the State’s ongoing digital healthcare initiatives, including “NalamAI,” a WhatsApp-based chatbot introduced earlier this month to facilitate outpatient appointment bookings. Currently available in several districts, the chatbot allows users to register and book hospital visits remotely, reducing waiting time and easing access to services.

Officials noted that the combined rollout of new infrastructure, expanded workforce and digital platforms reflects the government’s broader vision of modernising Tamil Nadu’s public healthcare system. The initiatives are expected to significantly improve efficiency, accessibility and overall service delivery in the sector.