PV Sindhu wins Japan Open

Tokyo, July 20:

India’s badminton star PV Sindhu delivered a powerful statement of resurgence, defeating Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 21-17 to win the Japan Open 2026 title in commanding fashion at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

In what can only be described as a vintage Sindhu performance, the two-time Olympic medallist combined aggression, precision, and mental toughness to outclass the world No. 3 on her home turf. The victory marks her first-ever Japan Open title and makes her the first Indian to win the prestigious Super 750 tournament.

“This win means everything to me. It’s been a challenging journey with injuries and expectations, but I never stopped believing,” Sindhu said after lifting the trophy.

The 31-year-old entered the tournament amid questions over her form, having endured a title drought since 2024. However, she answered her critics in emphatic style, producing a series of dominant performances throughout the week, culminating in a clinical display in the final.

The opening game saw a closely contested battle, with both players exchanging points in a tense rally-driven encounter. Sindhu, however, held her nerve at crucial moments, unleashing sharp smashes and deceptive drop shots to edge ahead and take the game 21-17.

Reflecting on her approach, Sindhu said, “I focused on staying calm and sticking to my strategy. Against a player like Yamaguchi, you cannot afford to lose concentration even for a second.”

Carrying the momentum into the second game, Sindhu raised her intensity further. Her attacking play pushed Yamaguchi onto the back foot, forcing errors from the Japanese star. At the same time, Sindhu’s defensive resilience stood out, as she repeatedly retrieved difficult shots and turned defense into attack.

Despite a late surge from Yamaguchi, backed by strong home support, Sindhu remained composed and closed out the match with authority, sealing the second game 21-17.

Experts have hailed the victory as a defining moment in Sindhu’s comeback. “This is the Sindhu we know — fearless, focused, and relentless,” said a former national coach. “She has shown that she still belongs at the very top.”

The triumph is Sindhu’s biggest title since her World Championships victory in 2019 and signals her return as a serious contender on the global stage.

Looking ahead, Sindhu remains grounded but optimistic. “This is just the beginning. I want to keep improving and aim for bigger goals,” she said.

With this landmark victory, Sindhu has not only ended her title drought but also reignited hopes of another golden phase in her illustrious career.

