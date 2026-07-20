Jio Platforms net profit rises 9.2 pc to Rs 7,764 cr in Q1

Mumbai, July 20:

Jio Platforms reported a 9.2 per cent increase in profit after tax to Rs 7,764 crore in the first quarter ended June 2026, driven by sustained gains in subscriber market share, ARPU and sale of digital services.

Jio Platforms (JPL), which houses digital and telecom businesses, had posted profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 7,110 crore a year ago.

“The Digital Services business continued its growth momentum during the quarter. Jio’s performance across mobility, home broadband and enterprise services remained strong, driving healthy earnings growth of 15 per cent Y-o-Y,” Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani said in a statement.

During the quarter, Jio Platforms Limited filed its DRHP with Sebi, which is a significant step towards its public listing, he added.

“The upcoming IPO will be an important milestone in Jio’s journey and will give investors an opportunity to participate in India’s digital growth story,” Ambani said.

The EBIT (Earnings before interest and tax) of Jio increased 15.1 per cent to Rs 13,407 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 11,656 crore a year earlier.

However, its PAT grew by only 9.2 per cent due to an increase in finance cost.

JPL revenue from operations during the quarter increased by 11.8 per cent to Rs 39,173 crore from Rs 35,032 crore in the June 2025 quarter.

“JPL revenue increased by 12 per cent Y-o-Y driven by continued subscriber market share gains, ARPU increase and strong growth in digital services,” the company statement said.

Last month, Jio Platforms filed draft papers for what is tipped to be India’s largest-ever initial public offering, with a potential fundraise widely estimated at around USD 4 billion (about Rs 37,700 crore).

During the June AGM of RIL, Jio also outlined a blueprint to step up the satellite communications game plan with an indigenous constellation.

According to sources, space regulator IN-SPACe has found Jio plans to deploy 1,600 low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites as “technically suitable”, paving the path for WPC (Wireless Planning & Coordination Wing of Telecom Department) to approach and reserve the orbital slots with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). The plan entails a total capacity of about 4.5 terabits for India, and about 20 earth stations.

The telecom arm of JPL, Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJIL), reported a 6.8 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 7,167 crore for the fiscal year’s first quarter ended June 2026.

Its revenue from operations is up 10.7 per cent at Rs 34,212 crore compared to Rs 30,882 crore in the year-ago period.

RJIL’s average revenue per user (ARPU) increased by 3.3 per cent to Rs 215.6 on a better subscriber mix and positive seasonality, partly impacted by promotional schemes for fixed broadband customers.

“ARPU came in at Rs 215.6, that’s a Rs 7 increase YoY. It’s without any tariff increases or tariff actions that have happened in the last 12 months,” Jio Platforms’ chief strategy officer, Anshuman Thakur, said.

The company had recorded an ARPU of Rs 208.8 a year ago.

Thakur said on the mobility side, Jio is using its network and customer base as a gateway for digital services.

“We are able to offer and really become the entry point for a whole bunch of digital services like OTT videos, computers, and AI use cases. We spoke about the Gemini partnership last quarter, music, cloud gaming, so all of these are helping us to access customers and in the process helping us monetise our customers better and retain them,” he said.

Jio said that per capita data consumption on its network was 43.7 GB per month with total data traffic growth of 26.9 per cent year-on-year during the first quarter, FY27,” the statement said.

The company attributed growth to an increase in data traffic and an improvement in the mix of 5G and fixed broadband data usage.

“On the Jio homes, we have 65 per cent share in incremental net additions over the last 12 months between FTTH and fixed wireless, a lot of that coming in through the fixed wireless,” Thakur said.

JPL’s customer base increased by 7.1 per cent year-on-year to 53.3 crore from 49.8 crore in the June 2026 quarter.

