England beats India to clinch ODI series

London, July 20:

England defeated India by 27 runs in a high-scoring third ODI at Lord’s on Sunday to clinch the three-match series 2-1, despite a valiant century from Rohit Sharma.

Chasing a daunting target of 388, India finished at 360 for 7 in their allotted 50 overs. Rohit Sharma led the charge with a brilliant 138, marking his 34th ODI century, but his efforts ultimately went in vain as England bowlers held their nerve in the closing stages.

Earlier, England posted a formidable 387 for 3 after being put in to bat. Opener Ben Duckett starred with a magnificent 141 off 135 balls, anchoring the innings and setting the foundation for a massive total. He received solid support from Joe Root, who struck a fluent half-century, while late contributions from the middle order further boosted the score.

India’s bowlers struggled to contain the English batting lineup, failing to pick wickets regularly during the middle overs. Prasidh Krishna was among the few bright spots, providing crucial breakthroughs, but the lack of consistent pressure allowed England to accelerate freely.

In response, India got off to a steady start with openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill building a strong partnership. After Gill’s dismissal, Virat Kohli joined Rohit, and the duo kept India in the hunt with a composed and aggressive stand. Kohli contributed a well-paced half-century, maintaining the required run rate.