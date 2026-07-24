Annamalai to announce new party name & flag next month

Chennai, July 24:

K Annamalai is set to unveil the name and flag of his new political party in August, as he prepares to formally enter the state’s political arena ahead of local body elections.

After recently exiting the Bharatiya Janata Party, Annamalai has been strengthening his grassroots movement, We The Leaders, which has already attracted significant youth participation.

Reports suggest that the official party launch, including the announcement of its identity, will take place in the third week of August.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy to mobilise supporters across Tamil Nadu, with statewide consultations and meetings planned.

A major public conference is also expected in September, likely in Madurai or Tiruchirappalli, marking the next phase of Annamalai’s political journey.