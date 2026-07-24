Senior AIADMK leader Singai Ramachandran quits party

Chennai, July 24:

A key functionary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Singai G Ramachandran, has resigned from the party, citing internal developments and personal reasons.

Ramachandran, who served as the party’s student wing secretary and previously held roles in its IT wing, announced that he was stepping down from all responsibilities as well as primary membership. In his statement, he said the decision was taken after deep thought and “to remain true to his conscience,” rather than due to anger or personal disappointment.

His resignation has drawn attention within political circles, especially as it comes amid reports of organisational changes and growing internal challenges within the party.

Singai Ramachandran has had a long association with the AIADMK, joining at a young age and rising through the ranks, including playing a role in the party’s digital and youth outreach initiatives.

The development is seen as part of a broader phase of churn in Tamil Nadu politics, with multiple leaders reassessing their positions and party alignments ahead of future electoral contests.