Two temple staff suspended following irregularities

Chennai, July 24:

Under the orders of the Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE), two individuals have been suspended from service over separate issues related to temple administration.

Samayapuram Mariamman Temple

An individual holding the Maniyam (administrative) position at the Samayapuram Mariamman Temple has been suspended following allegations of accumulating assets disproportionate to known sources of income.

A case is currently under investigation by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption. Considering public interest and administrative integrity, the suspension has been enforced pending inquiry.

Vadapalani Murugan Temple

At the Vadapalani Murugan Temple, an inspection conducted recently by the Minister revealed certain administrative lapses.

Following these findings, a junior assistant named Hari Govind has been suspended from service.

These actions reflect the department’s continued efforts to ensure transparency, accountability, and proper governance in temple administration across Tamil Nadu.