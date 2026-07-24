Cauvery row: TN–K’taka CMs likely to meet on Aug 3

Chennai, July 24:

A crucial meeting between the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka is expected to take place in the first week of August, according to emerging reports.

Joseph Vijay and DK Shivakumar are likely to meet soon to discuss pressing inter-state water issues. It is reported that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has written to his Karnataka counterpart requesting an appointment for discussions.

At the center of the meeting is the long-standing Cauvery water dispute. Tamil Nadu has raised concerns over Karnataka allegedly not releasing its due share of Cauvery water.

As a result, the Mettur Dam—which is usually opened on June 12 for irrigation—has not yet been opened this year, raising concerns among farmers.

Another major topic expected to be discussed is the proposed Mekedatu Dam Project, which has been a point of contention between the two states.

While both sides are said to have agreed in principle for the meeting, official confirmation regarding the date and venue is expected soon. The discussions are anticipated to play a significant role in addressing water-sharing concerns and easing tensions between the two states.