Wangchuk ends fast, says govt assured paper leak accountability will be discussed

Gurugram, July 24:

Activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike on July 24, 2026, after receiving written assurances from the central government regarding key concerns over the NEET-UG paper leak and broader examination reforms.

He stated that he insisted on a formal written commitment, which came after two days of intense negotiations, ultimately leading to his decision to call off the fast.

The government assured that Parliament would take up discussions on accountability in the examination system, including the NEET controversy. It also conveyed that no legal action would be taken against peaceful protesters, particularly those who participated in the July 20 “Chalo Parliament” march. Additionally, the Centre indicated that it is positively considering compensation for families of students who died by suicide in connection with the exam issue.

Wangchuk ended his fast at Medanta Hospital, where he had been shifted for medical care. Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh were present and offered him juice to break his fast. His protest, which began on June 28, had drawn nationwide attention and support, especially among students demanding transparency and reforms in the examination system.

The protest was closely linked to demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, where several groups had gathered to demand accountability and systemic changes. Over the course of his fast, Wangchuk reportedly lost significant weight but continued to urge supporters to maintain peaceful protest methods.

Reacting to the development, Narendra Modi wished him good health and encouraged him to recover. While Wangchuk has ended his hunger strike, protest groups have indicated that their agitation will continue until concrete actions are taken, including reforms in the examination system and accountability from those responsible.

Meanwhile, as protests against the NEET paper “leak” flared up, the Centre on Thursday shifted Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi to the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and appointed new officials to top positions in both the school education and higher education departments.

Joshi was also holding the charge of school education secretary after Sanjay Kumar retired from the post on June 30. He was also the acting chairperson of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

According to officials, Joshi will now be posted as the secretary in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

While Naresh Kumar Gangwar has been appointed as the higher education secretary, TK Anil Kumar has been brought in as the school education secretary.

Gangwar was posted as the secretary in the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, while Kumar was the additional secretary in the Ministry of Rural Development.

The Ministry of Education has been at the centre of a controversy due to the alleged NEET paper leak and irregularities in the CBSE’s evaluation of board exams.

Joshi has previously served as the director general of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the chairman of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). He was appointed as the chief secretary in Manipur after the situation in the wake of an ethnic conflict escalated in the northeastern state