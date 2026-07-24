Thoothukudi youth death: Post-Mortem conducted in presence of magistrate

Chennai, July 24:

A 29-year-old youth named Arunachalam from Thoothukudi district died under suspicious circumstances after being taken in for police inquiry, triggering widespread tension and protests in the area.

According to reports, Arunachalam, who worked at a TASMAC bar, was taken by police on June 18 for questioning in connection with an alleged illegal liquor sale case. During the inquiry, he reportedly collapsed suddenly and was rushed to the government hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for several days. However, despite medical care, he died after five days, raising serious concerns among his family and the public.

Before his death, Arunachalam allegedly told his friends that three police personnel had assaulted him during interrogation. These claims were later shared on social media, intensifying suspicion and anger. His relatives strongly alleged that police brutality was the cause of his death, while authorities maintained that he had fainted during questioning.

Following his death, tension escalated outside the government hospital, where family members and supporters refused to accept the body, demanding strict action against the police officers involved. Political leaders and party members also joined the protest, leading to a road blockade on the Thoothukudi–Tirunelveli highway, which disrupted traffic for several hours.

Given the seriousness of the allegations and public outcry, officials ordered that the post-mortem examination be conducted in the presence of a judicial magistrate to ensure transparency. Such procedures are typically followed in cases involving custodial or suspicious deaths, where independent oversight is necessary to establish the exact cause of death.

The incident has drawn comparisons to past custodial death cases in Thoothukudi district, increasing pressure on authorities to conduct a fair and thorough investigation. Meanwhile, police officials have stated that inquiries are ongoing, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of the post-mortem and further investigation.